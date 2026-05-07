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Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe to be joined by Carrie Underwood for ‘American Idol’ finale performance

todayMay 7, 2026

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‘American Idol’ backdrop. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Mötley Crüe will be joined by Carrie Underwood for their performance on the upcoming season finale of American Idol.

The former American Idol winner is a noted rock fan and previously covered the Crüe song “Home Sweet Home” to be used as the show’s season 8 farewell song.

While that means they’ll probably be playing “Home Sweet Home” together, we’re holding out hope for a mash-up called “Jesus, Take the Feel(good).”

The American Idol finale will air May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

As previously reported, the episode will also feature performance from Shinedown, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, among others.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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