Mötley Crüe to be joined by Carrie Underwood for ‘American Idol’ finale performance

‘American Idol’ backdrop. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Mötley Crüe will be joined by Carrie Underwood for their performance on the upcoming season finale of American Idol.

The former American Idol winner is a noted rock fan and previously covered the Crüe song “Home Sweet Home” to be used as the show’s season 8 farewell song.

While that means they’ll probably be playing “Home Sweet Home” together, we’re holding out hope for a mash-up called “Jesus, Take the Feel(good).”

The American Idol finale will air May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

As previously reported, the episode will also feature performance from Shinedown, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, among others.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.