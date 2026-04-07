Nashville notes: Ray Stevens’ fall + Craig Campbell’s cornhole competition

Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens is recovering at home from a March 29 fall that left him with a broken neck. According to a news release, he’s “fully mobile and in good spirits,” though he has to wear a neck brace for a month. His latest album, Favorites Old & New, comes out Friday.

Jamey Johnson remembered Merle Haggard with his cover of 2010’s “Pretty When It’s New” on Monday, the anniversary of the Hag’s birth and death.

Craig Campbell’s 12th annual Celebrity Cornhole Challenge will take place Tuesday, June 2, at Nashville’s 6th & Peabody in the days leading up to CMA Fest. He’ll announce the stars set to play on May 1. All proceeds go to the Kenny Campbell Foundation, named for Craig’s father, who died of colorectal cancer at age 36.