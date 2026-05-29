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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: The Highwomen ‘Live’ + ﻿Zach John King’s ‘Beneath the Pines’

todayMay 29, 2026

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“Comes with the Country” is the latest release from “Long Live Country” hitmaker Shane Profitt. He plays the Chevy Vibes Stage June 5 at CMA Fest, before joining Luke Bryan on his Word on the Street Tour June 11 in Fort Worth, Texas. 

The Highwomen’s Live at The Gorge 2023 album is out now, ahead of their performance at the venue on Sunday. Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby have also released a new live video for “Redesigning Women.”

Zach John King’s new song, “Beneath the Pines,” follows his Grand Ole Opry debut last Saturday. Six dates on his upcoming Get to Drinkin Tour have already sold out.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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