National Museum of Pacific War set to host reopening ceremony Saturday

AD

The National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg is hosting a reopening ceremony Saturday at 10 a.m. for its newly remodeled George H.W. Bush Gallery, with free admission for visitors until 5 p.m. Former Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, a grandson of the gallery’s namesake, is scheduled to speak at the ceremony. Dr. Rorie Cartier, CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation, which operates the museum, will also speak at Saturday’s event.

Sunday marks the 84th anniversary of Imperial Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. That battle resulted in 21 U.S. ships sunk or damaged, and 2,403 Americans killed. On Dec. 8, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his “Day of Infamy” speech before Congress. Less than an hour later, Congress voted to formally declare war on the Empire of Japan.

In the 80 years since the Second World War ended, the U.S. and Japan have become economic and defensive allies.

That partnership has also extended between its museums: The Pacific War Museum returned a rare Japanese tank to its home country in April, 2025. In return, Japan’s NPO Defense Technology Museum sent a replica Type 95 Ha-Go Light Tank to Fredericksburg.

AD