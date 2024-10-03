National Veteran Buddy Check Week Oct. 21-25

AD

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office is joining the VA in observing National Veteran Buddy Check Week, which runs from October 21-25. The purpose of the week, established by the STRONG Veterans Act of 2022, is to enhance peer-to-peer connections, improve mental health and increase access to VA and non-VA resources.

“Many of your service buddies may be doing well, while others may need some encouragement,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez. “Whether it is a call, a text, or a shared conversation over coffee, reaching out does make a difference.” Sanchez adds that this particular week is a great way of remembering that bonds and connections can be reaffirmed.

The VA’s website has a list of valuable resources, including how to share buddy checks, how to reconnect with battle buddies, friends and much more. Details are available at https://news.va.gov/135003/support-fellow-veterans-for-buddy-check-week.

A free way to find former service members is by using the Together We Served website: BuddyFinder at https://togetherweserved.com/buddyfinder where veterans can enter a keyword or number of unit, base, ship or squadron they served in so that they can view their friends’ names and service history, as well as make contact.

Rally Point’s website at https://www.rallypoint.com/answers/buddy-check-week-tell-us-how-you-are-reaching-your-battle-buddies-family-caregivers-and-survivors-ask-questions-and-share-insights-now also invites veterans to reach their friends and experience Buddy Week.

The VA will be facilitating forums on both of the above mentioned sites to ask questions and share stories of veterans connecting with peers, friends and families from service.

Additionally, the VA’s Veterans Experience Office – VetResources Community Network – is hosting the first Veteran Buddy Check Summit with the American Red Cross from 8-10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22. The half-day event will feature a Buddy Check town hall meeting with VA Secretary Denis McDonough and include presentations from various organizations like The American Red Cross, the American Legion, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and American Corporate Partners.

For information on watching the online summit, visit: https://department.va.gov/veterans-experience/va-veteran-buddy-checks/.

Any veterans in crisis are encouraged to call the Veterans Crisis Line for round-the-clock confidential support. Callers do not have to be enrolled in VA benefits or VA health care to connect. Just reach out to responders by dialing 988 and pressing 1. Chatting is also available online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or by texting 838255.

Veterans in search of local support may turn to Together With Hill Country Veterans (TWHCV) at 411 Meadow view Lane in Kerrville. It may be reached by phoning (830) 315-5012, or by emailing admin@twhcv.otg.

