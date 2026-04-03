New Music Friday: Josh Ross, Lee Brice & more

Josh Ross, “Give ‘Er Hell’ (Universal Music Canada / MCA / CORE Records)

Josh Ross’ current single, “Hate How You Look,” is climbing the chart, and he’s just dropped a new single called “Give ‘Er Hell.” The Canadian singer says in a statement, “I’ve had moments where things weren’t going my way, and this song came from that place. It’s about digging deep, trusting yourself, and giving it everything no matter what – even if sometimes that fire in you ends up being the reason you lose something good.”

Lee Brice is out with a new song called “When the Kingdom Comes,” which was co-written by his wife, Sara Brice, among others. Lee says in a statement, “I love music and I work hard at having success at it. It’s a part of who I am, it’s in my bones. But this specific song has a much bigger purpose. I feel like all that I have worked for and all that I have hoped for comes down to the message this song hopefully relays – God has always had a plan.” Lee adds, “If only one person is changed or brought closer to Jesus, His message and the Kingdom [by hearing this song], then it will be all I ever wanted it to be.”

Billy Ray Cyrus has announced a new album called The Hill, due June 16. He also dropped the first single, a duet with daughter Noah Cyrus called “On Our Way Along,” co-written and co-produced by Billy Ray’s son Braison Cyrus. The Hill is the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s first new collection of studio material in 14 years. According to a press release, it’s a “return to his Nashville songwriting roots.” Billy Ray says of the song, “It’s a celebration of all things music and family. Made from the heart… for the heart.”