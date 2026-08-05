New UIL heat rules in effect for outdoor practices

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Beginning August 1, every University Interscholastic League (UIL) school in Texas is required to follow a new heat safety standard before students participate in outdoor athletic or marching band practices. The goal is straightforward: reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses by giving coaches and directors a better way to measure how dangerous outdoor conditions have become.

For the past two years, the UIL recommended schools use something called the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, or WBGT, to determine whether it was safe for students to practice outside. Now, those recommendations are mandatory. Instead of relying on the heat index, schools must use the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature before outdoor practices begin and continue monitoring conditions throughout practice.

The reading must be taken at least 15 minutes before practice starts and again every 30 minutes while students remain outside. The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature takes several additional factors into account, including:

~Air temperature

~Humidity

~Direct sunlight

~Wind speed

~Cloud cover

By measuring those conditions together, coaches receive a better picture of how much heat stress students are experiencing during practice. The hotter the WBGT reading becomes, the more restrictions schools must follow. Depending on the conditions, practices could include:

~More frequent water breaks

~Shorter practice periods

~Required rapid cooling equipment, including cold-water immersion tubs

~Delayed outdoor practices

~Canceled outdoor workouts during extreme heat

While football often receives the most attention during preseason workouts, the new rules also apply to marching band programs across Texas. The UIL’s updated requirements are designed to protect all students participating in outdoor activities.

The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature has been used for decades by organizations including the U.S. military to help prevent heat-related illnesses during strenuous outdoor training. State officials say making the system mandatory gives schools a more accurate way to determine when outdoor conditions become unsafe.

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