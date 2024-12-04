Numerous holiday events set for this weekend in Gillespie County

AD

Numerous holiday events are set to take place this weekend in Gillespie County starting with the Light The Night Christmas Parade, presented by H-E-B. The parade will be on Friday, December 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street, running from Washington to Bowie Streets. Afterward, the festivities will continue at Marktplatz for AfterGlow, featuring pictures with Santa, food, wine and choir performances lasting until 9 p.m.

Already underway is the nightly lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and German Christmas Pyramid during the city’s Christmas Nights of Lights, which is held each night through January 6. The public is invited to attend a 10-minute audio presentation featuring tales of Fredericksburg’s German heritage, holiday carols and a lighting countdown at Marktplatz. Christmas Nights of Lights each evening will feature holiday music at 5 p.m., followed by the lighting countdown and more music until 6:30 p.m.

Local choir members, under the direction of Don Doss, will be staging the “Singing Christmas Tree” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8 on the grounds of the Pioneer Museum, featuring a mixture of hymns and secular songs. For more information, visit www.pioneermuseum.org.

Locals and visitors can also enjoy two upcoming Texas Cello performances, starting from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at St. Joseph’s Halle. The second performance is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Altstadt Brewery, and tickets are available at the links.

Also happening this weekend is the second annual Harper Christmas Tree Lighting, which will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Harper Fire Department. Food trucks will begin serving food beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the program at 6 p.m. Additionally, there will be caroling, crafts, Storytime, the tree lighting, along with a free hot chocolate bar, cookies and popcorn. The evening will conclude with an appearance by Santa Claus.

For more information about upcoming Christmas activities for the entire family, visit the City of Fredericksburg’s website at www.visitfredericksburgtx.com.

