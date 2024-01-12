NWS predicts arctic front set to arrive sooner

AD

The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service now predicts this season’s strongest cold front is arriving earlier than initially predicted, and it may bring with it the possibility of precipitation.

“While initial models showed the arctic front getting here late Sunday night, now they predict it will arrive starting early Saturday evening and be all throughout South Central Texas by 6 a.m. Sunday,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas. Thomas added, “It was also supposed to be a dry front, but now there is a 30-40 percent chance it will have light, freezing rain across South Central Texas – mostly just north of I-10 and east of TX281 Sunday evening through Monday morning.”

The NWS says that hard freezes are expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings, while some areas have the potential to see more than 60 hours of below freezing temperatures. Daytime temperatures will warm into the 30s after the front arrives, but the low temperatures are expected to drop to 10 degrees or less.

Thomas advises citizens to keep some water in gallon or 5-gallon containers in case your pipes freeze. Anyone who uses space heaters is reminded to keep them at least three feet away from all things flammable. Additionally, it is advised to keep blankets, a flashlight, fresh batteries, and drinking water inside your vehicle. “If your vehicle breaks down somewhere, those supplies will come in handy,” Thomas said.

Besides protecting your pipes and plants, Kerr County officials stress the importance of taking care of pets. Kerr County Animal Services has some tips as to how to protect pets during cold weather.

WATER: Make sure to have plenty of water on hand for your family and your pets.

FOOD: Be sure to have plenty of food on hand to feed your animals. Colder temperatures mean that pets need more food to sustain healthy body temperatures.

SHELTER: Make a space somewhere indoors where you can bring in outdoor cats and dogs, to prevent them from suffering from hypothermia. Exposure to very cold temperatures leads to an animal having lower body temperatures, which may result in death.

HEAT LAMPS: If you plan on using heat lamps for your pets, please make sure that they are designed for the location that you plan to use them in. Never leave pets unattended with heat lamps.

DO NOT USE HAY: Make sure to use straw, not hay, for other outdoor animals, such as horses, goats, sheep, etc. KCAS reminds residents that hay soaks up moisture, which in turn, can cause mold, making animals sick.

LIMIT EXPOSURE: Be sure to limit all outdoor time for all pets to prevent hypothermia and potential death.

For more tips, visit the county’s website at www.kerrcountytx.gov. Another update is anticipated Saturday afternoon, January 13.

