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Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 10, 1965: The Rolling Stones landed their first #1 with ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

todayJuly 10, 2026

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On This Day, July 10, 1965 …

The Rolling Stones landed their first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

The song, which appeared on the band’s third studio album, Out of Our Heads, spent four weeks on top of the chart.

The band has gone on to have eight #1 singles in the U.S. over the course of their career thus far.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” features an iconic guitar riff from Keith Richards, which is often considered one of the best riffs in rock history.

In 1998, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and in 2006 it was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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