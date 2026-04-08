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Buck Country Music News

Painted [Him] Pretty? Hudson Westbrook’s next TV gig

todayApril 8, 2026

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Hudson Westbrook’s “Painted You Pretty” (Warner Records Nashville)

Is newcomer Hudson Westbrook becoming a media darling?

The 21-year-old Texan didn’t made his national TV debut until early this year, but he’s followed that up with multiple high-profile bookings. 

His Jan. 22 appearance on NBC’s Today show was the first time he’d performed for a national TV audience, doing his breakthrough #1, “House Again.”

He followed that up with his talk show debut March 24 on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Hudson’s big-time TV adventures continue on Friday, when he’ll perform his latest hit, “Painted You Pretty,” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Check your local listings to see when it airs in your area. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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