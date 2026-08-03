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Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum’s second son arrives shortly before his oldest turns 2

todayAugust 3, 2026

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Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light McCollum (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Parker McCollum’s second son is here, he revealed Sunday on Instagram

“Rocker Tommy Light McCollum! born on July 30th / 8 pounds 7 oz!” he wrote. “THANK YOU JESUS for another healthy baby boy! we are so in love with our little fam! mom & dad x 2 here we gooooooo!”

The post also includes a set of photos of the family of four posing together in mom Halley Ray Light McCollum’s hospital bed, along with some shots of big brother Major Yancey Tyler McCollum admiring his new sibling.

Major will turn 2 on Aug. 8. 

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Written by: ABC News

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