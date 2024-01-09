AD
Local News

Positions available for City of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

todayJanuary 9, 2024

Background
The City of Kerrville has announced it currently has positions available for appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.  Board members serve two-year terms and help assist with planning and activities related to the Parks and Recreation Department.  Board members are appointed by the Kerrville City Council.

A majority of the board must be residents of the City of Kerrville, and all members must be residents of Kerr County.  The Parks and Recreation Board shall constitute an advisory board to the city council, receive updates from staff, provide appropriate input on projects, and be active and assist with department programming and special events.

Members shall also advise the city council on the development, improvement, equipment, programming, and maintenance of the land and facilities managed by the Parks and Recreation Department.  The board also promotes cooperation between the city and its citizens, and agencies interested in recreational activities to secure the most beneficial outcome for the public ‘s welfare.

Candidates should potentially include those interested in parks and recreation and those knowledgeable in such matters such as parks, aquatics, tennis, sports facilities, marketing, fundraising, and special events. The Advisory Board meets quarterly, or as called, on the second Thursday of the month at 4:30 p.m.  Meeting dates are subject to change.

Interested parties may submit an application for consideration for appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on or before February 29, 2024.  Applications can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.  Council is expected to make appointments at the March 26, 2024 meeting.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

