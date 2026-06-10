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Local News

Public Notice: Fireworks scheduled for City of Kerrville 4th of July celebration

todayJune 10, 2026

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The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is providing notice to residents and visitors that a public fireworks display will take place on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at approximately 9:45 p.m.  The display will be launched from Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr.

The fireworks display is programmed in conjunction with Kerrville’s Fourth on the River, presented by Arcadia Live, and America’s 250th anniversary observance.  Residents and visitors may experience increased noise and activity in the area during the event.  Pet owners are encouraged to take appropriate precautions, as fireworks may be visible and audible throughout much of the city.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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