RenFest tickets now on sale

Advanced discount tickets are now on sale for the Kerrville Renaissance Festival, marking its 10th season from January 17-February 1, at the River Star Arts and Events Park in Kerrville. Guests can get $3 off each ticket purchased on the website at kerrvillerenfest.com/tickets and entering coupon code 3OFFTICKET at check out. All tickets are good for any festival day, but this is a limited time offer, according to organizers.

Gates are open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., rain, shine or cold.

The Kerrville Renaissance Festival is a family-friendly event offering eight stages of world-class entertainment, featuring dancers, musicians, magicians, jugglers, and strolling characters. Guests are encouraged to dress in period costume for a complete Renaissance experience.

The Renaissance Festival Marketplace features dozens of shops offering handmade wooden toys, leather accessories, clothing, hats, glassware, jewelry, and more. Hungry guests will find favorites at the Food Court such as funnel cake, cinnamon-roasted nuts, crepes, turkey legs, kettle corn, jerky, spaghetti cones, mac n cheese brisket, and more. Guests can now enjoy craft beer, wine, mead, and other adult drink options.

The River Star Arts and Events Park is located on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27, Kerrville. Free parking on site.

Ticket links and information are available at www.KerrvilleRenFest.com, or by calling (214) 632-5766. Children, Senior, and Group pricing is available.

The Kerrville Renaissance Festival is presented by Hill Country Festivals, LLC, whose mission is to bring people from out of town to the Hill Country to shop, support artists and enjoy live entertainment, experience the area, and return home ready to come back and visit again.

