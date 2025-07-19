AD
SA Food Bank offering food assistance for flood victims

todayJuly 19, 2025

Starting Saturday, there will be several distribution centers for those who need help and anyone needing relief can go.  Saturday, July 19:

~First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, 800 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX 78028

~Leakey Methodist Church, 410 Market St., Leakey, TX 78873

MONDAY, JULY 28:

~Mt. Westley Conference Center, 610 Methodist Encampment Rd., Kerrville, TX 78028

The location at Mt. Wesley will be open from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

~Lake Medina Shores, 7100 Whartons Dock Rd., Bandera, TX 78003

The location at Medina Shores will be open from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Visit the San Antonio Food Bank website to learn more about how you can help with donations or if you need assistance.

Written by: Michelle Layton

