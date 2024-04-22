AD
Sammy Hagar to be honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

todayApril 22, 2024

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sammy Hagar is the latest rocker being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The former Van Halen frontman will receive his star in the Recording category on Tuesday, April 30. The star, the 2,779th on the Walk of Fame, will be located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard adjacent to Amoeba Music. 

Food Network star Guy Fieri will serve as emcee for the ceremony, with John Mayer and Hagar’s manager Tom Consolo on board as guest speakers.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor rock legend Sammy Hagar for his contributions to the world of Rock & Roll music, ” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shares. “From his humble beginnings in Fontana, California to strolling the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a young boy, he has truly come a long way!”

Sammy is also getting ready to celebrate the opening of Sammy’s Island, a tropical poolside restaurant and bar at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The grand opening is set for Friday, May 17, with Hagar and his band The Circle hosting. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

