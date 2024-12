AD

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water Street in Kerrville, is excited to host a visit from Santa Claus on Thursday, December 5 starting at 6 p.m. for a special evening event. Attendees are reminded to bring their cameras, blankets and pillows for a cozy Christmas Storytime with Santa. The event is free and open to the public and will be held in the main level of the library.

For additional information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the library’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

