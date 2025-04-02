AD
Local News

Schreiner University announces Spring Giving Week

todayApril 2, 2025

Schreiner University is hosting its Spring Giving Week from April 7-11, a dedicated initiative to bolster the Hill Country College Fund (HCCF).  This fund provides tuition assistance to qualifying students from Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, and Real Counties.  Danielle Jenschke, Director of Development, notes that the HCCF ensures that financial barriers do not hinder students’ educational aspirations.

Quick Facts about the HCCF:

~Annual Goal: Raise $700,000 to support tuition grants for Hill Country students attending Schreiner University.

~100% Allocation: Every dollar raised directly funds scholarships for students demonstrating financial need in the specified counties.

~Impact: Schreiner University distributes nearly $11 million in financial aid each year, with the HCCF playing a crucial role in this effort.

“The Hill Country College Fund is more than just financial assistance, it’s a lifeline for our students, empowering them to pursue their dreams right here at Schreiner University,” Jenschke said.  “Every dollar given goes directly to supporting these students, ensuring they have the resources to succeed.  When we invest in our students, we are investing in our future.  Your support, no matter the amount, makes a lasting impact.  We are deeply grateful for our community’s generosity and commitment to education.”

To learn more or to make a contribution, visit Schreiner.edu/giving/HCCF/.

Written by: Michelle Layton

