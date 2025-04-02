Schreiner’s 7th Annual Spring Concert set for April 26

AD

Schreiner University invites the public to attend the 7th Annual Spring Concert to help celebrate 2025 RECALL on Saturday, April 26, from 4:30-10:30 p.m., at the Trailhead Beer Garden on campus at 2100 Memorial Blvd., in Kerrville.

Featured performers include Coastal Club, Cash Byers, Kay O’Neill, and Clint Alford & Justin Jenkins.

The family-friendly event kicks off Friday evening at 6 p.m. with Glow Bowling at the Robbins-Lewis Pavilion, followed at 7 p.m. with entertainment by The Jukebox Heroes and Live Band Karaoke.

On Saturday, activities include cornhole, pickleball, sand volleyball, tetherball, and ring toss. In the evening there will be a mechanical bull, trike race, high striker, and fast pitch competitions.

The event is free and open to the public, with RSVP requested at Schreiner.edu/spring-concert-2025/. Food trucks and vendors will be on site.

The Spring Concert is part of RECALL weekend, when students, alumni, and community supporters gather to celebrate their connection to Schreiner University.

