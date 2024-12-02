Scott Schreiner Golf Course improvement project begins Dec. 9

AD

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced that improvements to the Scott Schreiner Golf Course will begin December 9 and will include comprehensive greens renovations and enhancements to the sand bunkers, cart paths, netting, buildings, restrooms and more. Notably, a new Green Flush self-contained restroom will be installed on the back nine of the course. The course, celebrating its centennial in 2024, has not undergone major improvements or greens renovations since 1999.

Starting Dec. 9, 2024, the back nine holes will be closed to facilitate these upgrades. The front nine holes will remain open through Dec. 31, 2024, ensuring continued playability during the project’s initial phase. Starting January 1, 2025, the entire course will be closed to allow for the improvement project, which is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

The City is working with True Club Solutions LLC, a division of Troon, which specializes in expert consulting and project management services for golf courses. XGD Systems, a golf course construction and renovation company, will complete the course renovations. XGD is known for combining cutting-edge technology with years of industry experience to enhance course quality. Their proprietary drainage solutions are praised for helping courses recover quickly after heavy rainfall, which helps ensure optimal conditions year-round.

The $4 million project is aligned with Kerrville 2050, the City’s Comprehensive Plan, and the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. It is funded through a Quality of Life Sales Tax Revenue Bond issued by the City of Kerrville Economic Improvement Cooperation and approved by the Kerrville City Council. Bond payments will be supported by sales tax revenue, not property taxes.

This project is part of a broader initiative to enhance the course’s features and further elevate the golfing experience for the Kerrville community. “We’re excited to tee off this highly anticipated renovation, which will enhance the course for our golfers and promote its long-term vitality,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation.

Anyone with questions about the operating schedule can contact the Golf Pro Shop at (830) 257-4982 or by email at SSGolf@kerrvilletx.gov.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

