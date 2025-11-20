Search begins for 2025 “Christmas in Kerrville” Poem

AD

The City of Kerrville has announced the kickoff of the annual “Christmas in Kerrville” Poem Search, inviting community members to share their creativity and help capture the charm and spirit of the holiday season.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to submit an original poem following the rules and regulations listed at www.kerrvilletx.gov. Each poem must be accompanied by a signed release form by the poet or their legal guardian. Submissions are being accepted until Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. After the submission window closes, City staff will review entries anonymously and select the top three poems for public voting on the City’s Facebook page from Dec. 3-5 until 10 a.m.

The winning poet will be recognized with an Official City Proclamation at the Dec. 9 City Council meeting, invited to read their poem at the meeting, and featured in local media publications.

For inquiries, contact crystal.stutes@kerrvilletx.gov, or call (830) 258-1116.

