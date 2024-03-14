Second positive rabies case confirmed in Kerr County

AD

A second case of rabies has been confirmed within a week’s time in Kerrville, according to Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens. The second case of rabies was identified in a skunk found deceased in a resident’s backyard on Ridgemont Lane in Kerrville. KCAS received a report of the animal on March 10 and received confirmation from the zoological lab on Wednesday. There was possible exposure to the resident’s two dogs, and steps will be taken according to protocol.

According to Texas law, if a cat or dog is bitten or has made contact with an animal known to be a rabies carrier, then that pet should be humanely euthanized, according to Givens. “Most pet owners are unwilling to do that, so they must follow a protocol that depends on if the pet’s rabies vaccinations were current at the time of exposure,” Givens said.

If the pet has been previously vaccinated against rabies, then they should be revaccinated immediately and restrained or confined for a period of 45 days. If the exposed pet has not been previously vaccinated against rabies, then they should get vaccinated immediately and be placed in strict isolation for 90 days, with booster shots given in the third and eighth weeks of isolation.

KCAS recommends that individuals refrain from touching or feeding any unknown animal. Anyone who witnesses an animal behaving abnormally is asked to make a note of the animal’s location and report it to KCAS at (830) 949-2048. Suspected cases of rabies may also be reported to the Zoonosis Control Office in San Antonio at (210) 949-2048.

The first case of 2024 for Kerr County was identified in a skunk on Friday, March 8 in downtown Kerrville.

