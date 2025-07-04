Severe flooding prompts Kerr County disaster declaration

AD

Kerr County is currently in a local state of disaster, due to extreme, life-threatening flooding that occurred overnight from heavy rains that fell Thursday, July 3, and overnight into Friday, July 4.

Judge Rob Kelly signed a declaration of disaster that states the severe weather and flooding has caused widespread and severe damage, injury and loss of life and is an imminent threat of doing more of the same.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there are multiple fatalities, but will not release any more details until a later time after next of kin are notified. Emergency crews are very active across the county responding to calls and rescues.

Reports put the Guadalupe River cresting at 39 feet or more, surpassing the county’s second biggest flood in modern times in 1987.

Residents are encouraged by the sheriff’s office to shelter in place and not to attempt to travel. Those who are near creeks, streams and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground. Many roads are currently closed, households along the River were evacuated.

The community’s big Fourth on the River celebration has been canceled, as Louise Hays Park is under flood waters that have risen to just under the Sidney Baker bridge.

The county judge signed the declaration, because, as it states, he has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect and rehabilitate property.

Damages will be monumental to both public infrastructure and private properties, with estimates impossible to determine until floodwaters recede.

First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, has been established as a shelter for those displaced by the flooding. Kerrville Fire Department personnel are monitoring area nursing homes, where residents are shelter in place at this time.

Those who have a pet in need due to the flooding are asked to contact Kerrville Pets Alive! by calling 830-200-0539 or by emailing info@kerrvillepetsalive.org. Those with larger animals will be redirected to the proper authorities.

The Kerr County, Texas, Declaration of Disaster will remain in effect for a period of not more than seven days from today unless renewed by the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court.

The declaration activates the Kerr County, Texas Emergency Management Plan.

