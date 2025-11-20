State agencies prepared ahead of potential flooding

AD

Governor Greg Abbott has heightened the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to Level III (Increased Readiness) as severe storms threaten the state. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has been instructed to prepare for the impending weather, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding across West, North, Central, Southwest, and East Texas.

The National Weather Service warns of damaging winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes, with additional storms forecast for early next week.

“In preparation for forecasted severe storms, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texas stands ready to respond and swiftly deploy all necessary resources to support local officials with response operations and ensure the safety of Texans. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of State and local officials and emergency response personnel to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

TDEM has called upon representatives from various agencies, including the Texas Dept. of Transportation, Texas A&M Forest Service, and Texas Dept. of State Health Services, to commence a 24-hour operation at the State Operations Center. Additional state emergency response resources have been activated to address the increasing flood risk.

Key resources include Swift Water Rescue Boat Squads from Texas A&M Task Force 1, high-profile vehicles and Blackhawk helicopters from the Texas National Guard, and severe weather support packages from the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept., Texas Dept. of Public Safety, and other agencies are also mobilized to assist with flood rescues and monitor road conditions.

Governor Abbott encourages Texans to finalize their preparedness measures, such as creating an emergency plan and assembling a disaster supply kit.

Residents can access road conditions at DriveTexas.org, severe weather tips at Texas ready.gov, and flood safety information at TexasFlood.org. Comprehensive preparedness resources are available at TDEM.texas.gov/prepare.

AD