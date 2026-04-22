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Rev Rock Report

Steve Winwood pays tribute to his Traffic bandmate Dave Mason

todayApril 22, 2026

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Traffic, studio group portrait, 1968, L-R Chris Wood, Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, Dave Mason. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Steve Winwood has paid tribute to his Traffic bandmate Dave Mason, who passed away on April 19 at the age of 79.

“We were deeply saddened to hear of Dave Mason’s passing,” Winwood writes on Instagram. “Dave was part of Traffic during its earliest chapter, and played an important role in shaping the band’s sound and identity during that time. His songwriting, musicianship and distinctive spirit helped create music that has lasted far beyond its era, and continues to mean so much to listeners around the world.”

“Those years remain a special part of the band’s story, and Dave’s contribution to them is not forgotten,” Winwood continues. “His place in that history will always be remembered, and through the music, his presence endures.”

Finally, he notes, “At this sad time, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and all those who loved him and his music.”

Mason and Winwood formed Traffic in 1967 with Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

With Mason’s death, Winwood is the only surviving member of the band; Capaldi passed away in 2005 at 60, and Wood passed away in 1983 at 39.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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