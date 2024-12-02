AD
Local News

Still time to register for the Running Home for the Holidays 5K

todayDecember 2, 2024

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is still accepting registration for its “Running Home for the Holidays 5K” event, scheduled for Saturday, December 7 starting at 3 p.m.  Holiday enthusiasts are invited to Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Drive for the annual walk/run along the Kerrville River Trail.

Registration is required to participate and can be completed in person at the Parks and Registration Office, (830) 257-7300, or online at https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/1750/Running-Home-for-the-Holidays-5K.  The fee is $15 per participant, and each paid entry will include a medal and an entry into a drawing for great prizes.  Pre-registration is highly encouraged and will close Wednesday, December 4, at 5 p.m.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

