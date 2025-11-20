Street Banner Sign-Up set for Wed., Dec. 3

AD

The City of Kerrville has announced its 2025 Street Banner Sign-Up Day is set for Wednesday, December 3. The lottery-style scheduling event will take place in the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s downstairs meeting room, located at 505 Water St., beginning at 9 a.m.

Any organization is invited to attend for an opportunity to select a location to display a banner over a Kerrville Street to advertise an upcoming event. Six locations are available.

Banners will be installed for a period not to exceed three weeks. Each organization is allowed two banners per event, with a limit of two events per year. If space permits, additional reservations may be made after Jan. 1, 2026.

The cost for banner installation and the required permit is $85, payable at the time the application is accepted. Reservations cannot be held without payment.

The City of Kerrville accepts cash, check, or card. A processing fee applies to all card transactions. Checks should be made payable to the City of Kerrville.

Applications and banner specifications are available at the reception desk at City Hall prior to the sign-up date or online at the City’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

