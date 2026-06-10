Summer Safety Tips

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Summer dangers revolve around extreme heat, water hazards, and vehicle-related accidents. The biggest immediate risks are heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Children and pets are especially vulnerable to rapid body temperatures, making hot cars a critical threat.

The first step of heat stress is dehydration. Be sure to drink plenty of water well before going outside in extreme heat and avoid caffeine and alcohol.

~Stay hydrated and rest often.

~Always check the backseat of your car for pets and children. Lock your car doors to mitigate any chance of a kid climbing into a vehicle unsupervised. 31 kids died in 2025 due to pediatric vehicular stroke.

~Keep pets indoors.

~Be mindful of hot pavement.

~Check up on those without A/C.

The Texas Hill Country is known for its numerous rivers, lakes and creeks. Some key water safety rules include:

~Keep eyes on children at all times.

~Learn how to swim.

~Always wear a life jacket while out on the water.

~Swim with a buddy.

~Instead of jumping into the water to help someone out, throw a flotation device or extend a pole or branch if possible.

One last recommendation is to be aware of clothing children are wearing when they head out into the water. Brightly colored colors make it easier to spot children.

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