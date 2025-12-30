Suspect arrested after bank robbery attempt

AD

A Kerrville man is in custody and charged with Robbery following a bank robbery attempt on Tuesday, December 30 at approximately 12:51 p.m. in the 2300 block of Junction Highway. No one was injured during the attempted robbery and Kerrville Police are not seeking additional suspects.

Kerrville Police Dept. officers were called to the Kerr County Federal Credit Union in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. for a report of a bank robbery in progress. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect, who entered the bank and handed a note to a bank employee demanding money. No money was exchanged and the suspect left the location in a vehicle.

Minutes later, responding officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. and conducted a felony stop. The driver and sole occupant, George Washington Waring II, 42, of Kerrville, was detained without incident, according to a press release.

Following further investigation, Waring was placed under arrest. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail and charged with Robbery. He is currently being held pending bond. This case remains under investigation.

