AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Texans asked to conserve energy again on Tuesday

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD

ERCOT has issued another conservation appeal and is asking Texans to save energy on Tuesday, January 15, between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., if it’s safe to do so.  According to ERCOT, Texans are asked to conserve because of higher demand with people returning to work and school.

An ERCOT Conservation Appeal is a request for Texans to reduce electrical usage, if safe to do so.  Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help the grid by lowering demand for a specific period, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours in the summer, or early morning during the winter.  Conservation helps grid operators balance generation supply and customer demand.

ERCOT said it’s not experiencing emergency conditions now, but said they’re issuing the appeal because of continued freezing temperatures, and expected high demand.  According to ERCOT, any power outages are local and are not related to the grid.

If you rely on power for medical reasons, it is advised that you have a backup plan in place, whether battery backups or by generator.

Energy-saving tips for residents and businesses can be found at www.ercot.com/txans.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%