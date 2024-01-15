Texans asked to conserve energy again on Tuesday

AD

ERCOT has issued another conservation appeal and is asking Texans to save energy on Tuesday, January 15, between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., if it’s safe to do so. According to ERCOT, Texans are asked to conserve because of higher demand with people returning to work and school.

An ERCOT Conservation Appeal is a request for Texans to reduce electrical usage, if safe to do so. Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help the grid by lowering demand for a specific period, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours in the summer, or early morning during the winter. Conservation helps grid operators balance generation supply and customer demand.

ERCOT said it’s not experiencing emergency conditions now, but said they’re issuing the appeal because of continued freezing temperatures, and expected high demand. According to ERCOT, any power outages are local and are not related to the grid.

If you rely on power for medical reasons, it is advised that you have a backup plan in place, whether battery backups or by generator.

Energy-saving tips for residents and businesses can be found at www.ercot.com/txans.

