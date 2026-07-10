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Buck Country Music News

Think you know Tucker Wetmore? ‘Who Told You That’?

todayJuly 10, 2026

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Tucker Wetmore’s “Who Told You That” (MCA)

Tucker Wetmore’s had a “Sunburn” since March, so it’s not surprising he’s tan and shirtless on the cover of his new track, “Who Told You That.”

The flirty new song is his second new release following his debut album from 2025, What Not To

“Baby I’ll make you mine/ Put single me in the past/ They say you’re wasting your time/ I don’t know who told you that,” he sings as he confronts some misconceptions. 

While listeners will certainly be tempted to assume it’s autobiographical, the ACM new male artist of the year didn’t have a hand in its writing, though he is one of its producers.

Friday night he plays Cavendish, Prince Edward Island, before his Saturday stop in West Salem, Wisconsin. 

Tucker resumes his Brunette World Tour July 18 in Indianapolis, named for his third #1 in row, which claimed the top spot in May.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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