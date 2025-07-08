Those still without honey should contact KPUB

AD

KPUB has restored remaining major outage areas across West Kerr County as of Monday, including the Cade Loop, Rio Vista, and Kelly Creek crossings. As of 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 7, just 140 customers remained without power. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 100 customers are still without power.

Crews are working Tuesday to address small and individual outages throughout the service area. As of Tuesday morning, KPUB crews remain active in the Kelly Creek and La Junta neighborhoods, where a limited number of customers are still without power. Crews will be on-site at all remaining locations Tuesday, assessing each location to determine whether conditions are safe for restoration.

Homes that can safely receive electricity are estimated to have their service restored Tuesday. For customers whose homes have unsafe conditions that prevent restoration, KPUB will work closely with them to determine their next steps toward safely restoring power. This may include coordination with a licensed electrician as part of the process for non-KPUB equipment.

Customers still without power are encouraged to contact KPUB directly at 830-257-3050. Because KPUB’s outage reporting system in the Hunt area sustained damage, direct reports are essential to ensure all affected homes are accounted for. Customers may also message KPUB through its official KPUB Facebook Page.

KPUB urges the public to stay far away from downed power lines, and always assume any downed power line is energized and dangerous. Report downed lines immediately to KPUB or call 911. Never attempt to drive or walk through flooded areas.

For more information, visit www,KPUB.com/outages.

