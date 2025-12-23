AD
Local News

Tips to help prevent Porch Pirates

todayDecember 23, 2025

One in four Americans –or 64 million people–said they have had a delivery stolen from them “at some point,” according to a new report by Security.org.  The study reveals that thieves stole $8.2 billion worth of online orders–averaging $222 per package–in the last year alone.

The U.S. Postal Service said there are a few ways to help keep your gifts safe:

~Use Informed Delivery, where you can manage upcoming deliveries, track parcels, and see a personalized Daily Digest that previews your incoming packages.

~Promptly pick up mail and packages.  Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.

~Don’t send cash.

~Arrange for prompt pickup.  If you cannot be home to receive a package, make another arrangement or use USPS Hold Mail service.

~Use Hold for Pickup.  When shipping packages, use the Hold for Pickup option, and the recipients can collect the package at their local Post Office TM location using USPS Package Intercept.

~Request signature confirmation.  When mailing something important, consider requesting Signature ConfirmationTM for the intended recipient.

~Ensure your home security cameras capture activity at your front door and mailbox.

You can also use apps to keep packages from being stolen.  Tracking apps, according to the study, are a popular choice.

Security.org added that while 37 million packages were projected to be stolen throughout 2025, nearly 70% of holiday purchases will be delivered.

Written by: Michelle Layton

