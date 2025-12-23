AD
Local News

Tips to protect yourself during flu season

todayDecember 23, 2025

Doctors are raising alarms over a significant rise of influenza cases, with at least 1,900 deaths reported nationwide this season, including three children.  The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that two of these children’s deaths occurred in the past week.

With millions preparing to travel and gather for the holidays, experts are concerned about a potential spike in cases.  Crowded places like airports or celebrating with others indoors increases your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses including COVID-19, Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and Human Metapneumovirus, which causes cold like symptoms.

To protect yourself, doctors say you should avoid touching your face, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask to help decrease risk.  If you do get sick this holiday season, it’s best to stay home in order to stop the spread of germs.

Children, adults 65 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable.  Medical experts urge everyone six months and older to get the flu vaccine.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

