TRUAA shares tips to help keep your pets safe during summer heat

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Texas Round Up Animal Alliance wants to remind pet owners that summer temperatures can be extremely dangerous for our pets. TRUAA has provided some safety tips to help keep our pets safe, cool, and healthy all summer long.

~Fresh water is a must. Always provide clean, cool water and refill it often.

~Shade is their best friend. Make sure your pet has access to shade all day.

~Hot surfaces can hurt. Pavement, sand, and metal get hot fast; stick to grass.

~Never leave pets in the car!!! It only takes minutes for the temperature to become deadly.

~Watch for heat stress. Heavy panting, drooling, weakness, or vomiting can indicate heat stress, and pets should be seen by a veterinarian immediately.

For more information or to apply to adopt, visit www.truaa.org.

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