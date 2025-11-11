U.S. Marine Corps receives honors Monday at Texas Capitol

AD

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott honored the U.S. Marine Corps on its 250th birthday with a ceremony at the Texas Capitol Monday. People gathered at the Capitol rotunda to sing the national anthem at the event and witness a reading of a reminder of the honorable service of the corps.

Abbott was joined by USMC Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Dawsley, Marine Veteran Chuck Wright, the Texas Veterans Commission Secretary and more, per a news release from Abbott’s office.

Abbott also honored retired Colonel Joe McPhail with a Texas flag that was flown over the Capitol. McPhail enlisted to fight in World War II just a few days before the Pearl Harbor attack. “At 104, Colonel McPhail is the oldest living F4U Corsair pilot, having served two deployments to the Pacific during WWII and one to the Korean War and earning two Distinguished Flying Crosses,” Abbott said in the release.

“We gather today on the eve of Veterans Day. We must remember. We are the mightiest country in the history of the world because we’ve had the mightiest military ever in the history of the world. So for all the men and women who have ever worn the uniform of the U.S. military – we thank you, we honor you,” Abbott said during the ceremony.

