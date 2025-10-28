UGRA leads Kerrville River Trail cleanup and calls for volunteers

AD

The City of Kerrville and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority (UGRA) are partnering to host a large-scale volunteer cleanup of the Kerrville River Trail on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. The event will focus on revitalizing the section of the trail and river system stretching from Tranquility Island to Kerrville-Schreiner Park, including the area from G Street to Schreiner University.

Approximately 200 volunteers are needed to assist in clearing debris, improving public access, and revitalizing the natural beauty of the Guadalupe River corridor. Volunteers will be divided into six teams assigned to specific sections of the trail, nearby parks, and publicly accessible areas along the river, including in-river cleanup zones.

Advance registration is required for all participants. Due to safety considerations and the need to track volunteer hours for FEMA reporting, walk-up participants cannot be accommodated on the event day. Those interested in volunteering may register online by completing the registration form here: https://www.ugra.org/major-initiatives/river-trail-cleanup.

“The River Trail and adjacent natural areas are one of Kerrville’s most cherished assets, and restoring them will take a collective community effort,” said Tara Bushnoe, general manager of UGRA, speaking on behalf of the City of Kerrville and UGRA. “We encourage all interested residents to register early and take part in bringing the trail back to its best condition.”

For individuals unable to participate in this event, additional cleanup and restoration opportunities will be offered in the coming months as part of the city and UGRA’s ongoing partnership to maintain and enhance the Guadalupe River and its surrounding environment.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

