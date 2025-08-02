Veterans to receive free gift cards Thursday

AD

A special event to distribute HEB gift cards to veterans aged 60 years and older is planned for Thursday, August 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., thanks to a joint effort between the Kerr County Veterans Service Office and the Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG). “All veterans are invited to join and receive a free gift card, as long as our supply lasts,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez. “You do not have to be impacted by the July 4 flood disaster to receive this benefit.”

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., veterans will be able to pick up their free HEB gift card and learn about other valuable resources and support in front of the Kerr County Veterans Service Office, 550 Earl Garrett Street in Kerrville. Additionally, veterans visiting the site Thursday will have the opportunity to engage with local nonprofit, veteran organizations, including: Gunny’s Warriors, TWHCV, VFW and the American Legion. “These organizations will offer information and resources to support veterans and their families.”

Kerr County’s partner on this event, AACOG, is a regional leader in fostering collaborating and providing services to support the needs of communities, including veterans, across the Alamo area. For more information on veteran-specific services available through AACOG, visit https://AACOG.gov/veteran-services.

For absolutely no charge, the Kerr County Veterans Service Office helps military veterans, their families and their survivors who reside in Kerr County with information regarding the legal benefits available to them under federal and state laws. Its office is located in Suite 107 of the county’s 550 Earl Garrett Street campus. The office operates Mondays through Thursdays, but is closed on Fridays. Walk-ins are accepted, but those who have appointments are given priority.

To reach the Kerr County VSO, call 830-792-2203 or email: veterans@co.kerr.tx.us.

