Voter guides available at Kerrville library

The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas urges all voters to take time to find information on candidates for office. The League provides two types of printed Voter Guides for the Primary Elections and they are available at Butt Holdsworth Memorial Library in Kerrville: statewide elections, including candidates for US Senator and Governor, and county specific elections for Congressional District 21 and the local elections for Kerr County Judge, County Court at Law Judge, District Clerk, County Clerk, County Commissioner Precinct 1 (unexpired term), County Commissioner Precinct 2, County Commissioner Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, and Justice of the Peace Precinct 4. The League sends questions to candidates in contested elections and then publishes the answers of the candidates in their own words. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan civic organization and does not endorse or oppose any candidate or political party.

Both the state voter guide and the county voter guide are available on the website for the Hill Country League of Women Voters: lwvhillcountrytexas.org.

Another online League option for candidate information: vote411.org. A voter enters the address on their voter registration card to access a list of elections on their ballot. Information is available in English and in Spanish.

Every voter needs to check the details of their voter registration, using the website provided by the State of Texas: VoteTexas.gov. If a registered voter wants to know if they are eligible to vote in an election, this information is listed by the registration information for the voter on this state website.

Primary Elections in Texas are open to registered voters who can choose to vote in the Democratic Party Primary or the Republican Party Primary. Sample ballots are available on the Kerr County Elections website. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3 and a voter must use the Precinct location listed on their voter registration.

League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has over forty years of work focused on registering citizens to vote, providing information on candidates and issues, and encouraging citizens to vote. The League is a non-partisan and non-profit organization and does not endorse or oppose candidates for elected office. Visit the League website: lwvhillcountrytexas.org for more information or contact president@lwvhillcouintrytexas.org.

