Local News

VSO to close for training

todayMarch 7, 2025

Training of staff members will necessitate the closing of the Kerr County Veterans Service Office for a week later this month.  The office, located in Suite 107 of the county’s 550 Earl Garrett Street facility, will be closed from Monday through Friday, March 24-28.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our local veterans.  We are only doing this because we feel it will help us serve you in the future,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez.  The training that staff members will be undergoing is what keeps them accredited and able to assist veterans and their families.

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office helps veterans, their family members and their survivors living in Kerr County obtain the legal benefits available to them, completely free of charge.  Normally, the office is open Mondays through Thursdays.  Walk-in visitors are welcome, but those with appointments are given priority.

To contact the office, call 830-792-2203 or email veterans@co.kerr.tx.us.

Those in need of immediate attention the week the Kerr County office is closed may contact the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Southwest District office at 1-800-252-8387.

Any veterans in crisis or anyone concerned about a veteran in crisis is encouraged to call the Veterans Crisis Line for free, confidential support.  It is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by calling 988 and pressing 1 or by texting 838255.

Written by: Michelle Layton

