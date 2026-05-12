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Watch Mötley Crüe perform on ‘American Idol’ finale

todayMay 12, 2026

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Mötley Crüe performs on ‘American Idol’ finale with Carrie Underwood (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The American Idol season 24 finale Monday featured a performance by rockers Mötley Crüe.

Mötley treated the Idol crowd to classics “Home Sweet Home” and “Kickstart My Heart” alongside past American Idol winner and current judge Carrie Underwood. Underwood previously recorded “Home Sweet Home” to be the farewell song for American Idol season 8.

The finale also featured contestants Jake Thistle and Jesse Findling joining Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms for renditions of their respective songs “Hook” and “Hey Jealousy.”

The winner of ﻿American Idol ﻿season 24 is Hannah Harper.

Mötley Crüe is set to hit the road this summer on The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, celebrating both the band’s 45th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of their 2005-06 Carnival of Sins tour. The trek will kick off July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at Motley.com.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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