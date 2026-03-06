Weekly recall roundup

AD

Frito-Lay issued a callback for select 8-ounce bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips following consumer reports, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA says the product was distributed as early as Jan. 2026 and to a mix of grocery, convenience and drug stores.

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products,” the announcement said. “This product is safe to consume for anyone who does not have a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk.”

No other Miss Vickie’s products, sizes or flavors were part of this recall, the FDA said. No incidents have been reported about allergic reactions to the chips.

More than 600,000 Ford vehicles are being recalled due to faulty windshield wipers. The Ford Motor Company is recalling certain 2020, 2021 and 2022 Explorers, Escapes, Lincoln Aviators and Lincoln Corsairs because the windshield wiper motor may fail, preventing them from working properly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall notice on Tuesday saying that failing windshield wipers can reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash. As of mid-February, Ford said it has received 1,374 warranty claims related to the faulty wipers. No injuries or incidents related to the recall have been reported.

Owners will be notified by mail if their vehicle is part of the recall. Those affected can take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealership to have their front wiper motors inspected and replaced, free of charge.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging people who own an OUSPT Full-Face Snorkel Mask to stop using it immediately. The safety alert impacts an estimated 84,000 snorkel masks sold on Amazon after multiple reports of difficulty breathing while in use.

The masks, which come in different colors, were sold on Amazon from March 2019 through February 2026. They have a glass screen and a breathing apparatus that covers the mouth and nose, along with a snorkel pipe with “OUSPT” printed on it at the top of the mask.

Customers with the product are urged to immediately stop using it and to throw it away. Consumers should not sell or give away the reportedly unsafe masks, the CPSC said.

