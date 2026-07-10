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Buck Country Music News

What does Megan Moroney smell like? Calliope, of course

todayJuly 10, 2026

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Megan Moroney (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

There are even more “Beautiful Things” on the way from Megan Moroney, as she sits at #1 with her song of the same name: She’s about to put out her own fragrance. 

The Cloud 9 hitmaker walks down a city street in a glamorous but revealing white gown in the spot that introduces the eau de parfum named for the Greek god of poetry and song. When she steps into a museum and touches a statue of Calliope, it begins to crack. 

Described as a “radiant floral musk [that] blends Peach Blossom, Jasmine, Pink Peony, and Warm Mineral Musk,” you can preorder Calliope by Megan Moroney now. It’ll run you $55 and is set to ship by July 31 in the U.S.

This isn’t Megan’s first beauty endeavor, however. Back in April she announced she’d be appearing in Revlon ads. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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