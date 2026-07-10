What does Megan Moroney smell like? Calliope, of course

Megan Moroney (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

There are even more “Beautiful Things” on the way from Megan Moroney, as she sits at #1 with her song of the same name: She’s about to put out her own fragrance.

The Cloud 9 hitmaker walks down a city street in a glamorous but revealing white gown in the spot that introduces the eau de parfum named for the Greek god of poetry and song. When she steps into a museum and touches a statue of Calliope, it begins to crack.

Described as a “radiant floral musk [that] blends Peach Blossom, Jasmine, Pink Peony, and Warm Mineral Musk,” you can preorder Calliope by Megan Moroney now. It’ll run you $55 and is set to ship by July 31 in the U.S.

This isn’t Megan’s first beauty endeavor, however. Back in April she announced she’d be appearing in Revlon ads.