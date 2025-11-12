AD
Local News

Whataburger to offer free Taquitos to veterans every Tuesday throughout 2025

todayNovember 12, 2025

Whataburger is honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel with a special offer.  Starting Nov. 11, veterans and service members can enjoy a complimentary Taquito every Tuesday during breakfast hours at any Whataburger location through Dec. 30.

The Taquito, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla and filled with scrambled eggs and a choice of sausage, bacon, or potato, can be claimed by showing a military or veterans ID or other proof of service.

In addition to the Taquito, Whataburger continues its year-round appreciation by offering a free 16-ounce Hot or Iced Coffee to service members and veterans during any visit to a Whataburger dining room.

This offer is available for in-restaurant orders only and is limited to one order per qualifying guest.

Written by: Michelle Layton

