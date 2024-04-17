2 more positive rabies cases confirmed in Kerr County

AD

The Kerr County Animal Services has confirmed the seventh and eighth cases of rabies this year and has issued a message of caution to the public. “If you have not gotten your family pets vaccinated against rabies – a terrible, viral and deadly disease that attacks the central nervous system – then I would say there is no time like the present,” said KCAS Director Reagan Givens. KCAS says the county has had eight cases this year in four different types of mammals, both inside city limits, as well as in rural areas.

The seventh case of rabies was confirmed positive in a raccoon in the northeastern part of the county off Whiskey Canyon Ranch Road, while the eighth case was discovered in a fox on West Main Street in Kerrville. “In both of these cases, the deceased animals were found near homes, and in each instance, the dead, wild animal may have been in close contact with the families’ pets,” Givens said.

Since family pets in both cases might have been exposed to a rabid animal, their owners were notified of the protocol required. According to Texas law, if a cat or dog is bitten or has come into contact with an animal confirmed to be rabid, then the pet should be humanely euthanized, according to Givens. “Most pet owners are not willing to do that, so they must follow a protocol dictated by whether the pet’s rabies vaccinations were current at the time of exposure,” he added.

If the pet has been previously vaccinated against rabies, then they should be revaccinated immediately and restrained or confined for a period of 45 days. If the exposed pet has not been previously vaccinated against rabies, then it should be vaccinated and placed into solitary confinement for 90 days, with booster shots given in the third and eighth weeks of isolation.

Having eight cases to date makes this the second-highest case year in recent times. In 2023, there were four total confirmed cases of rabies in Kerr County. Cases in previous years included 2 in 2022, 9 in 2021 and 4 in 2020. “While that number tends to fluctuate from year to year, it is imperative that everyone stays vigilant and avoids feeding or touching any wild animal. If you notice an animal acting strange or sick, please make note of its appearance, its exact location, which direction it may be heading and report it to us at (830) 257-3100,” said Givens.

