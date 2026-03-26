2nd positive rabies case confirmed in Kerr County for 2026

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Kerr County Animal Control has announced its second positive rabies confirmation for 2026 – this time in a bat found in Center Point. A KCAS officer collected the bat on Saturday, March 21, and it was preserved properly before being sent for testing on Monday, March 23. “We received word late yesterday, March 25, that the bat had tested positive for rabies,” KCAS Director Reagan Givens said.

In keeping with protocol that is lined out by state law, the family’s pets dog, which had previously been vaccinated for rabies, was quickly given a booster inoculation and is isolating in the family’s home. An elderly cat in the home was also exposed. It was not up-to-date on its rabies vaccine. As such, it was surrendered to KCAS and will be in isolation at a vet.

“Often, our family’s four-legged members are the first to come into contact with a wild animal. Because you never know where or when that might happen, please make sure your cats and dogs are current on their vaccinations,” Givens said. Additionally, do not attempt to feed or touch any wildlife – including stray dogs and cats, he advised.

If anyone notices an animal abnormally, they are asked to make a note of what it looks like, where it is exactly and what direction it seems to be headed. Information can be called in to KCAS at 830-257-3100. If the sighting happens outside normal business hours, contact the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1216.

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