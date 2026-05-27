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Local News

GCSO responds to house explosion and fire

todayMay 27, 2026

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Emergency crews responded to a house explosion and fire in Gillespie County, according to a statement released by the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

A City of Fredericksburg spokesperson said that the incident was contained to one residence.  The explosion occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27 near Serenity Lane and Overlook Drive in the area of Highway 87 in southern Gillespie County.

Gillespie County Sheriff Chris Ayala said first responders were actively working the scene, and at least one resident was pulled from the home by first responders.  At least two people were taken to the hospital via EMS personnel.  Authorities did not immediately release details regarding the cause of the explosion or the extent of injuries.

Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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