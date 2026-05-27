GCSO mourns the loss of Deputy Carter

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Gillespie County Sheriff Chris Ayala announced the passing of Gillespie County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Carter and is asking for prayers for Carter’s family during this difficult time. Deputy Carter passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Carter was assigned to the Gillespie County Courthouse detail. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran.

Services will be held at Fredericksburg Funeral Home, located at 2278 S. U.S. Hwy. 87, in Fredericksburg, on Monday, June 1, from 9-10 a.m. A funeral procession will follow to the Greenwood Cemetery, located at 1665 N. LLano St., in Fredericksburg.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the funeral.

The Carter family and the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend its sincere gratitude for all of the support during this difficult time.

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