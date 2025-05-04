AD
Local News

3 family members killed in Saturday Kerr County crash; SA man jailed on DUI

todayMay 4, 2025

Three family members were killed Saturday on State Highway 27 just before 5 p.m. and a man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded to the four-vehicle crash and pronounced the drivers of the motorcycles, Courtney Cortez, 25, Cody Cortez, 34, and Daniel Cortez, Jr., 57, dead at the scene.  A passenger on one of the motorcycles was airlifted to a medical facility in San Antonio.

According to reports, the driver of a gray Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 27 when it crossed into the westbound lanes, striking three motorcycles head-on.  The driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Jeremy Wasson, of San Antonio, was taken to a medical facility in Kerrville.

Wasson was arrested and booked into the Kerr County Jail on three counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and one count of Intoxication Assault.  The crash is currently under investigation.

 

 

Written by: Michelle Layton

